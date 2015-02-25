(Adds Lavrov quotes)
MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia is concerned that many
people in Kiev and outside Ukraine want a peace deal in the
east of the country to fail, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
on Wednesday.
Lavrov also called for the OSCE security watchdog to observe
the withdrawal of heavy weapons in eastern Ukraine under the
Feb. 12 peace deal agreed in the Belarussian capital Minsk.
Pro-Russian separatists say they have begun the withdrawal
but Kiev says its forces will not do so until fighting stops and
that the rebels are using the cover of the truce to reinforce
for another advance.
"A lot now depends on an honest, objective, unbiased
approach by the observers who must record what is happening on
the ground, so that we can all resist the attempts to present
the Minsk agreements as having already failed." Lavrov said at
talks with Gerard Larcher, chairman of France's senate.
"There are many people outside Ukraine and in Kiev who want
them derailed," he said.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)