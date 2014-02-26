MOSCOW Feb 26 The Russian and German foreign
ministers called on Wednesday for steps to improve law and order
in Ukraine following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich,
the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The importance of taking urgent measures to restore law and
order and to immediately cease violence was stressed," it said
in a statement after Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier
spoke by telephone.
"Agreeing on the need for close monitoring of ongoing events
in Ukraine, the German minister argued in favour of intensive
interaction between Russia and the EU on Ukraine," the ministry
said.