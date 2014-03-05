RPT-COLUMN-China still hungry for copper, but not in refined form: Andy Home
* Graphic on China's trade in refined copper: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oMfYOy
MOSCOW, March 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton an EU-brokered agreement signed on Feb. 21 should be the basis for stabilising the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said at a meeting on Tuesday "Lavrov emphasised that the normalisation of the situation in that country should be based on the founding principles of the agreement about regulating the crisis in Ukraine on Feb. 21".
He said the agreement foresaw constitutional reform which would take into account the wishes of all regions in Ukraine.
* Graphic on China's trade in refined copper: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oMfYOy
SINGAPORE, April 28 Oil prices stabilised on Friday but were on track for a second straight weekly loss on concerns that an OPEC-led production cut has failed to significantly tighten an oversupplied market.