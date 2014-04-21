(Adds more quotes)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov accused Ukraine on Monday of violating an accord reached
in Geneva last week aimed at averting a wider conflict between
the two neighbours.
"Steps are being taken - above all by those who seized power
in Kiev - not only that do not fulfil, but that crudely violate
the Geneva agreement," he said.
Lavrov also told a news conference that a deadly gunfight
early on Sunday near the Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, which is
controlled by pro-Russian separatists, was a crime and showed
Kiev did not want to control "extremists".
"The authorities are doing nothing, not even lifting a
finger, to address the causes behind this deep internal crisis
in Ukraine," he said.
At least three people were killed in the shootout, shaking
an already fragile accord reached last Thursday between Russia,
Ukraine, the United States and the European Union.
The agreement called for an immediate end to violence in
Ukraine, where Western powers believe Russia is fomenting a
pro-Russian separatist movement, an allegation Moscow denies.
The accord also called for illegal armed groups to go home
in a process to be overseen by Europe's OSCE watchdog. However,
separatists have shown little sign of quitting public buildings
in largely Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.
Lavrov said the Ukrainian authorities had failed to remove
illegal protests from squares in Kiev, Ukraine's capital.
"This is absolutely unacceptable," he said.
The White House has demanded Russia use what Washington
believes is has over the separatists - Moscow insists it has
none - to force them to vacate the buildings.
It has also warned of stronger economic sanctions than those
already imposed if Moscow fails to uphold the Geneva deal.
"Before giving us ultimatums, demanding that we fulfil
demands within two or three days with the threat of sanctions,
we would urgently call on our American partners to fully accept
responsibility for those who they brought to power," Lavrov
said.
He added that attempts to isolate Russia would fail because
it was "a big, independent power that knows what it wants."
