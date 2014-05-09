UPDATE 3-Schlumberger expects reactivation costs to squeeze margins
* Q2, Q3 margin growth to lag Q1 - analyst (Adds details from conference call)
MOSCOW May 9 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday for urgent dialogue, mediated by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, between Kiev and south-eastern regions of Ukraine.
Lavrov also called for Washington to help end Ukrainian military operations in the south-east of the country.
"Sergei Lavrov expressed the hope that... Washington will closely work with Kiev to bring about an end to military actions in the south-east, the freeing of political prisoners and an amnesty for protesters," the ministry in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Q2, Q3 margin growth to lag Q1 - analyst (Adds details from conference call)
NEW YORK, April 21 They call themselves "water protectors" and describe the Dakota Access pipeline ferrying crude oil across America as "the black snake."