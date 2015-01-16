MOSCOW Jan 16 Russian is concerned that a rotation by Kiev of frontline forces in eastern Ukraine could undermine peace efforts, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

"Any action related to military preparations does not help the process," Lavrov told a news conference, expressing hope that President Petro Poroshenko would not yield to those who seek a military solution to the conflict. "We will hope that all this ... does not lead to a renewed military confrontation." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)