Ukrainian soldiers and armoured personnel carriers guard a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday that Crimea's absorption into Russia will not be reconsidered and must not be questioned, the ministry said.

In a telephone call, Lavrov "stressed that the decision on the reunification of Crimea with Russia, which reflects the will of an absolute majority of (Crimea's) residents, is not subject to review and should be respected", the ministry said.

