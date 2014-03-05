MOSCOW, March 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said Moscow and Western powers agreed that the Ukrainian
government and opposition need to stick to the EU-brokered peace
deal after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian
news agencies reported on Wednesday.
Speaking to media after talks with Kerry in Paris, Lavrov
said the two sides agreed to join efforts to help Ukraine to
reach the agreement signed in Kiev on Feb. 21.
Since the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has
accused Ukraine's new leaders of violating the deal.