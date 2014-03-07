MOSCOW, March 7 Russia said on Friday any U.S. sanctions imposed against Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine would boomerang back on the United States and urged Washington not to damage bilateral ties.

In a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "warned against hasty and reckless steps capable of causing harm to Russian-American relations, particularly ... sanctions, which would inevitably hit the United States like a boomerang", the Foreign Ministry said. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Andrew Roche)