MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 18 Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
that Western sanctions over the Crimea dispute were
"unacceptable" and threatened consequences, Moscow said on
Tuesday.
The two senior diplomats spoke by telephone hours after
President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty in the Kremlin making
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula part of Russia, despite an outcry
from Kiev and the West.
Putin said he did not plan to seize any other part of
Ukraine, and Kerry later cautioned that any incursion into other
parts of Ukraine would be an "egregious step" and a major
challenge for the international community.
"(Crimea) republic residents made their democratic choice in
line with the international law and the U.N. charter, which
Russia accepts and respects," a Russian Foreign Ministry
statement said, "while the sanctions introduced by the United
States and the European Union are unacceptable and will not
remain without consequences."
On Monday, the United States and the EU imposed sanctions on
a handful of officials from Russia and Ukraine accused of
involvement in Moscow's seizure of the Black Sea peninsula, most
of whose 2 million residents are ethnic Russians.
Lavrov's remarks echoed comments earlier on Tuesday by Putin
who said Western attempts to frighten Russia with sanctions
would be viewed as an act of aggression, and that Moscow would
retaliate.
Kerry reiterated Washington's position that the referendum
and the takeover of Crimea were "illegal" and "unacceptable,"
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"We don't accept them and there will continue to be costs
and consequences," she told a daily briefing. "We are continuing
to prepare additional sanctions and we haven't taken options off
the table."
Kerry told students at the State Department that an
incursion by Russia into eastern Ukraine would be "as egregious
as any step I can think of that can be taken by a country in
today's world, particularly by a country like Russia where so
much is at stake.
"Now, I hope we don't get there," he added.
He likened the Crimea crisis to the lead-up to World War
Two. "Today is egregious enough, when you raise this
nationalistic fervor which could, in fact, infect in ways that
could be very, very dangerous," he said.
"All you have to do is go back and read in history of the
lead-up to World War Two and the passions that were released
with that kind of nationalistic fervor," he added.
He referred to the Soviet Union's meddling in Czechoslovakia
and Poland.
"There's a tough history of things like Czechoslovakia in
1968 where the alleged rationale for going into the country was
to protect the people in it," he said. "You can ask the Poles
how they felt being 'protected' for all those years."
Russian forces took control of the Black Sea peninsula in
late February following the ouster of Moscow-backed President
Viktor Yanukovich by protests, sparked by his decision to spurn
a trade deal with the European Union and seek closer ties to
Russia.
People in Crimea voted overwhelmingly in last weekend's
referendum to join Russia.
