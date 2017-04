Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Moscow, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that allegations Russia's military is fighting in eastern Ukraine are "conjecture".

"We're hearing various conjectures, not for the first time, but not once have any facts been presented to us," he said at a news conference.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove and Andrei Kuzmin; Editing by Christian Lowe)