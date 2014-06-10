ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 10 Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was necessary to seek
a ceasefire between government forces and separatists in
Ukraine, and the start of nationwide talks on the country's
future.
"We are convinced - and our partners share this view, as far
as I understand, that regardless of various interpretations of
various events that have taken place during the Ukraine crisis,
today it is indispensable to focus on the unconditional and
immediate ceasefire and the start of dialogue," Lavrov told a
news conference after meeting his German and Polish
counterparts.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)