MOSCOW, July 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Monday Moscow would not take tit-for-tat measures
or act "hysterically" in response to sanctions imposed by the
United States and the European Union over the Ukraine crisis.
"We're not preparing to act on the principle of 'an eye for
an eye'," Lavrov told a news conference. "We want to tackle the
situation with a sober head and the President has already said
that of course we can't ignore it. But to fall into hysterics
and respond to a blow with a blow is not worthy of a major
country."
