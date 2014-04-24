April 24 The Ukrainian authorities must take the first step if a resolution is to be found to the Ukraine crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference after meeting his Lebanese counterpart, also said the United States should use its influence to persuade Kiev to implement its commitments under an international accord on Ukraine that was signed last week. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)