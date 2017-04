DONETSK Ukraine Aleksander Borodai, a Russian national who was leader of the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian "Donetsk People's Republic" in eastern Ukraine, confirmed he was quitting the post and that a local man, Alexander Zakharchenko, would take over.

Sources told Reuters earlier in the day the change was likely to happen, in a move aimed at blunting Western accusations that the rebellion was being run by Moscow.

(Reporting by Sergei Karpukhin; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)