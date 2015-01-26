(Adds Lew, Dombrovskis quotes)
BRUSSELS Jan 26 The United States has "more
tools" available to increase pressure on Russia over Ukraine, if
required, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday.
"I think we have seen that the sanctions work to create real
stress in the economy. We have more tools. I am not today going
to enumerate what the tools are but we have more tools," Lew
told a news conference in Brussels.
The U.S. goal, he said, was to have a diplomatic resolution
to the Ukraine crisis, but added: "We have to be prepared to do
more if Russia does not take that path."
U.S. President Barack Obama blamed Russia on Sunday for
renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine, and said Washington would
consider additional options to ratchet up pressure on Moscow.
Some EU governments are also calling for the bloc
to consider tightening sanctions.
Lew said the United States and its allies had put the most
"sophisticated sanctions ever designed" on Russia. They were
having "maximum impact on Russia with much less impact spilling
over into other parts of the world," he said.
European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis,
speaking at a joint press conference with Lew, said it was very
important the EU coordinated its actions with the United States
and other partners to show Russia that aggression against its
neighbours was unacceptable.
EU foreign ministers will discuss Ukraine at an
extraordinary meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)