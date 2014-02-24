SYDNEY Feb 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
has encouraged Ukraine to begin discussions with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) on an assistance package as
soon as possible once a transitional government is in place in
Kiev.
Lew spoke with Arseny Yatsenyuk, a member of Ukraine's
interim leadership, while returning to Washington from the G20
meeting in Sydney, where there was broad support for an
IMF-based package, according to a Treasury official.
The United States, together with Europe and others in the
international community, were ready to supplement an IMF
programme to cushion the impact of reforms on low-income
Ukrainians, the official said.
Ukraine's interim leadership pledged on Sunday to put the
country back on course for European integration now
Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich had been ousted from the
presidency.