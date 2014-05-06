* Decision to stop cooperation in Kaliningrad "wrong step"
By John Irish
PARIS, May 6 Lithuania hit out at Moscow on
Tuesday for suspending a Baltic military inspection agreement,
calling it another step that would add to tensions in the region
stoked by Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,
all former Soviet republics with substantial Russian-speaking
minorities, have been on edge since March, when Russia declared
its right to intervene in neighbouring Ukraine to protect
Russian speakers, and seized Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
The Baltic states are the only parts of the former Soviet
Union to have joined the European Union and NATO, giving them
protection of the Western alliance's mutual defence pact.
On Monday, Moscow suspended a 2001 agreement under which
Lithuania had the right to inspect Russian forces in
Kaliningrad, a patch of Russian territory on the Baltic Sea
between Lithuania and Poland housing Russia's Baltic fleet. The
agreement also let Russia inspect Lithuania's military.
"It's another gesture in the wrong direction," Lithuanian
Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told Reuters in an interview.
"It's a wrong step. I hope they re-think that because the
situation is already tense and every step should be taken with
political responsibility."
Separatist fervour in Ukraine is causing unease in
Lithuania, although he said the Russian population, about 6.5
percent of the total, was loyal. The other Baltic states Latvia
and Estonia both have somewhat larger Russian populations.
The West accuses Moscow of trying to destabilise Ukraine by
fomenting separatist unrest in the Russian-speaking east, where
armed men have seized territory and plan a referendum on
secession on Sunday. Russia denies it is behind the uprising.
"We have a Russian community in Lithuania, but it is well
integrated and the majority are Lithuanian citizens and loyal to
the country and difficult to manipulate politically," said
Linkevicius. "But we know that something could be done
artificially because we have seen (elsewhere) that there are
methods."
The Baltic states have been members of NATO since 2004, but
have not had a persistent presence of foreign troops on their
soil before, partly to avoid antagonising Russia.
The United States deployed 150 paratroopers to Lithuania at
the end of April, part of efforts to reassure eastern European
allies that NATO would protect them. Linkevicius said he was
reassured by NATO's growing presence after it sent ground, air
and sea assets. He had been told more could be added if needed.
TARGETED SANCTIONS
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions
on Russia, but so far these have been limited to blacklists of
individuals and small firms, which Moscow has openly mocked as
pointless. Western countries say Russia could face more serious
measures against whole sectors of its economy if Moscow disrupts
Ukraine's plan to hold presidential elections on May 25.
Linkevicius said there was still scope to improve the
existing sanctions by targeting more officials. There also
needed to be better coordination between the European Union, the
United States, Canada and Japan, he said.
"We shouldn't be proud about that. Sanctions is a last
resort when you can't talk to your partner and your partner is
not listening. They should be crafted very carefully because if
you are introducing sanctions it is not to just prevent the
other side, but also avoid a backlash at home," he said.
He urged the EU to consider an arms embargo against Russia.
"If you are talking of aggression from a state to another we
should not trading arms with that state. Issues like that should
be considered in first tranche (of sanctions)," he said.
ENERGY FEARS
Linkevicius said it was vital for Europe to seek ways to
wean itself off its energy dependence on Russia. Lithuania,
which gets 100 percent of its gas supplies from Russia, pays
more for its gas than most other EU states.
"At the moment we have a single source from Gazprom
that could be manipulated and used or political
purposes," he said. "We are paying the highest price for gas in
Europe. It's politically motivated to some extent and we don't
think it's fair which is why some cases are in arbitration."
Lithuania expects to loosen its dependence on Russian gas
next year when it opens a terminal to import liquefied natural
gas (LNG). The terminal is called "Independence."
"Building that terminal will improve the energy security
situation in Lithuania and in the Baltics. We are trying to get
contracts to bring LNG by ships," he said, adding that talks
were taking place with countries including Qatar and Yemen.
He said he was encouraged by a recent visit to the United
States, which has seen a surge of gas production and, he said,
appeared to be coming round to the idea of exporting to Europe.
"This crisis has opened our eyes. We have recognised that we
can be proud of our highways and railways, but the energy
infrastructure in the EU is from 19th century because we have
created energy islands like ours that are totally dependent on
one country," he said.
