By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS, June 5 Lithuania's energy minister said on Friday that Russia's Gazprom was blocking the Baltic country's plans to start exporting natural gas to Ukraine, blaming political reasons.

Lithuania opened a floating LNG terminal last year, reducing its dependence on buying all its gas from Russian state-owned oil giant Gazprom and enabling the Baltic country in January to start exporting LNG, to Estonia.

It now wants to play a bigger energy role in the region by exporting up to 1.5 bcm of gas annually to Ukraine, which would have to go via Belarus as Ukraine does not have an import terminal. Gazprom owns Belarus's pipeline operator.

"We asked Belarus's transmission system operator to let our gas through. The system is operated by Gazprom. We received a negative reply, that it's impossible to transport the gas. We don't agree with that," Lithuanian Energy Minister Rokas Masiulis said.

"It's the politics that make it complicated ... We could start exports today if we are allowed to," Masiulis said.

Gazprom-owned pipeline operator Transgaz Belarus was not immediately available to comment.

Ukraine has been trying to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, even before its conflict with Russia over eastern Ukraine broke out last year.

Masiulis said one possible option could be to use gas swaps whereby Lithuania would import more LNG from other countries, replacing the Russian gas it has contracted from Gazprom, which it would in turn sell to Ukraine via Belarus.

He said pay-or-take clauses in existing contracts with Gazprom prevented Lithuania from selling more LNG to other Baltic states, but the situation could change soon.

Gazprom's long-term contracts with gas utilities in Estonia and Lithuania expire this year.

"The real impact of the terminal will be felt during the next five years. Everybody now knows they can use it, and will keep that in mind when signing new deals," Masiulis said.

Lithuania's state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, the country's second-biggest gas importer, said it was under no pressure to extend its contract with Gazprom.

After opening its LNG terminal Lithuania has begun to import 0.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from Norway's Statoil.

Masiulis, however, suggested Lithuania would not have signed a deal with Statoil if Gazprom had been more flexible in negotiating the gas price.

"Gazprom really shot itself in the foot. If it had been simply a gas provider and a flexible negotiator, there would be no such drastic changes," said Masiulis, referring to the start of LNG imports from Norway.

Ukraine, which used to cover most of its gas needs with supplies from Russia, started buying gas from the European Union in late 2013 in a bid to reduce bills and its energy dependence on Moscow.

About 50 percent of its gas imports now come from Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. The later resumed exports to Ukraine on Friday. (Additional reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Susan Fenton)