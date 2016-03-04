KIEV, March 4 Ukraine will get a $300 million
loan from Japan in April, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said
on Friday - a boost for state finances, which have not received
international funding since last year.
The money "will be transferred into the general fund of the
state budget and will help us finance all expenditure," Yaresko
said at a joint briefing with Japan's ambassador to Ukraine.
Last year, Ukraine lost out on $5.4 billion in international
loans to shore up its war-torn economy. Disbursements were
delayed by concern at the International Monetary Fund and other
lenders that a promised reform drive had stalled.
On Thursday, the central bank chief warned that Ukraine
would not get the next tranche of loans from the IMF, worth $1.7
billion, unless it resolves a political crisis that threatens to
break up the government and force snap elections.
Yaresko said she could not predict when the next tranche
would be disbursed, but that "there were no major issues" with
the memorandum of understanding that Ukraine must send to the
IMF to get the programme back on track.
Ukraine agreed last year to a four-year programme from the
IMF worth a total of $17.5 billion - part of a broader $40
billion international bailout deal.
In exchange, it promised to root out the corruption and
vested interests that had helped push the economy to the brink
of bankruptcy, but damaging disclosures in February highlighted
a lack of progress in reform.
The loan from Japan, which was agreed in December 2015, is
for 20 years at an interest rate of less than 1 percent, Yaresko
said.
