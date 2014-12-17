(Adds Nuland comments from Washington)
BRUSSELS Dec 17 The International Monetary Fund
estimates Ukraine needs another $15 billion in financing to
withstand an economic crisis but the European Union has only
limited capacity to help, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk appealed to the EU
in Brussels this week for urgent financial aid. He says Ukraine,
facing a pro-Russian rebellion in eastern territories that has
killed over 4,700 people and disrupted the economy, risks
defaulting unless Western donors come up with more funds.
"Ukraine will need more help," Juncker told the European
Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday. "The assessment of
Ukraine's financing gap has been completed by the IMF. Ukraine
will need $15 billion in addition to what is already planned."
An IMF team visited Kiev last week for talks on its existing
$17 billion bailout package.
A year of revolution and war, as well as disruptions in
trade and long-standing problems with corruption and
mismanagement, have pushed Ukraine's hryvnia currency to
record lows and crippled the economy.
Juncker said he expected Ukraine to request another two
billion euros ($2.5 billion) from the European Union but he said
the EU's member governments would have to chip in as the EU's
executive Commission did not have enough money in its budget.
"There is only a small margin of flexibility for additional
financing next year. And if we fully use our margin for Ukraine,
we will have nothing to address other needs that may arise over
the next two years," Juncker said.
U.S. assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian
Affairs Victoria Nuland, speaking at the American Enterprise
Institute thinktank in Washington,said:
"We expect that the IMF and World Bank will have to increase
their support for Ukraine, but that the friends of Ukraine
around the world will do as well.
New funding for Ukraine must be pegged to Ukraine
implementing reforms, she said.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels and David Brunnstrom in
Washington; Editing by Ralph Boulton)