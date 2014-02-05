POLITICAL UNREST
> Ukrainian opposition seeks to cut president's powers
> German foreign minister threatens sanctions against Ukraine
> Ukraine leader said to rule out force, eye early elections
> Ally of Ukraine leader says force won't be used -report
> US in early talks with EU on Ukraine financial support
> EU plays down reports of large-scale aid for Ukraine
> Ukraine's Yanukovich returns to work, street protests go on
> Ukraine activist vows to fight for democracy after "torture"
> Ukraine frees tortured activist as president returns to work
> Ukrainian opposition buoyed by wave of Western support
> West and Russia accuse each other of "coercing" Ukraine
> Ukraine president signs conditional amnesty, currency slumps
> UN urges Ukraine to scrap curbs on freedom of speech
> Russia to await new Ukraine government before giving credit
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence
ECONOMIC/FINANCIAL
> Ukraine current account deficit widens in 2013
> Ukraine hryvnia's steady slide may spook household depositors
> Ukraine's dollar bonds rise on talk of Western support
> Ukraine's Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time
> Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating
> Ukraine hryvnia tumbles 2.5 pct vs dollar
> S&P lowers ratings on Ukraine due political turmoil
> Ukraine expects $2 billion tranche of Russian aid soon
> Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest
ANALYSIS, FEATURES
> Barricades tell of stalemate in Kiev
> First stirrings of dissent in Ukraine's eastern heartlands
> Who is that masked man? Kiev's Pianist-Extremist
> Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets