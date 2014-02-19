TOP NEWS > West readies Ukraine sanctions, Yanukovich slams coup bid > As Ukraine leader fights for Kiev, west slips from his grip > Reluctant EU shifts course towards sanctions on Ukraine [ID:nL6N0LO34V} > President warns force an option after bid to "seize power" > French, German, Polish ministers to visit Ukraine Thursday > Delivery of $2 bln credit from Russia delayed until Friday > Troubled Ukraine gets new armed forces chief

ECONOMY IMPACT > Hryvnia weakens beyond $/9 for second time in February > Ukraine sovereign dollar bonds hit record lows > Seed firm Vilmorin cautious on Ukraine, Russia for spring > Ukraine violence, Venezuela protests alarm investors ANALYSIS, FEATURES > Worried by Ukraine violence, Russia ponders next steps > Kiev monastery a sanctuary for the bloodied and bruised > EU left with a few bad choices on Ukraine > Neither U.S. nor EU has strategy for Ukraine > Ukraine's turmoil is born of history and geography > In Ukraine standoff, echoes of U.S.-Russia Cold War tensions > Leaked tapes underline EU-U.S. split over Ukraine sanctions > "Time is on our side", says EU in showdown over Ukraine > First stirrings of dissent in Ukraine's eastern heartlands > Barricades tell of stalemate in Kiev

> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence > Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets RELATED NEWS > Merkel says agreed with Putin to curb Ukraine violence > EU's Barroso condemns violence in call with Yanukovich > U.S. urges Ukraine to call truce with opposition > Kerry to reiterate U.S. open to sanctions on Ukraine > Ukraine security force announces 'anti-terrorist' operation > Ukraine sanctions will show EU serious about dialogue -Merkel > Austria supports EU sanctions against Ukraine > EIB freezes activities in Ukraine, EBRD scales back > Soccer-Kiev game against Valencia moved to Cyprus > Cameron tells Ukraine to pull back government forces > Biden calls president to express grave concern over violence > White House urges president to restart talks with opposition > France, Poland seek quick, targeted EU sanctions on Ukraine > Merkel 'deeply saddened' by violence in Ukraine -spokeswoman > France says EU sanctions "probable" over Ukraine > Russia sticks to non-intervention policy in Ukraine -Kremlin > Polish PM Tusk calls for EU sanctions on Ukraine > U.S. issues new travel alert for Ukraine amid Kiev violence > Ukraine president wants fresh talks, Klitschko tells paper > U.N. rights chief urges restraint in Ukraine > Britain says Ukrainian government must answer for violence > Ukrainians block road to border crossing with Poland- guards > Security forces probe bid by politicians "to seize power" > Putin, Ukraine's Yanukovich spoke by telephone-Kremlin > Russia urges Ukrainian opposition to stop bloodshed > "Shocked" Ukraine Olympic chief Bubka urges end to violence