Ukrainian army soldier from battalion ''Aydar'' looks on as local residents leave the village of Metalist near the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

KIEV Ukraine's defence minister told President Petro Poroshenko on Friday that Ukrainian troops had taken control of the southeastern part of the city of Luhansk in the country's east, a statement on the president's website said.

"The minister of defence, Valery Heletey, told President Petro Poroshenko that Ukrainian armed forces took control of the southeastern part of Luhansk," the statement said, adding that troops had also surrounded the airport.

