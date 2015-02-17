GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift Europe shares, Wall Street set to open lower
* Wall Street seen opening lower after Nasdaq's record high Monday
MOSCOW Feb 17 The leader of one of two regions held by pro-Russian rebels said on Tuesday his forces were complying with an agreement to withdraw heavy weaponry from the front line in east Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reported.
"Yesterday I was on the front line and our tanks, our artillery are leaving. In fact, we started fulfilling our obligations last night," said Igor Plotnitsky, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic. Rebels in the other region, Donetsk, have said they will not yet withdraw big guns.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.