KIEV, April 29 Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists stormed the regional government headquarters in Ukraine's eastern city of Luhansk on Tuesday, gaining access by breaking windows and facing no resistance from police.

Local police said the separatists had gained entry and video footage showed men holding shields and wearing helmets walking around what appeared to be the foyer of the building. Pro-Russian separatists had previously occupied only the local security services' building in Luhansk. (reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)