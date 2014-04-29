UPDATE 2-Microsoft's sales fall short of estimates, shares dip
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.
KIEV, April 29 Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists stormed the regional government headquarters in Ukraine's eastern city of Luhansk on Tuesday, gaining access by breaking windows and facing no resistance from police.
Local police said the separatists had gained entry and video footage showed men holding shields and wearing helmets walking around what appeared to be the foyer of the building. Pro-Russian separatists had previously occupied only the local security services' building in Luhansk. (reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 24 percent rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by strong performance of its loan portfolios.