LUHANSK, Ukraine, July 19 Fierce fighting raged
in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk on Saturday, a day
after Defence Minister Valery Heletey said the army had taken
control of its southeastern districts.
Residents said pro-Russian rebels were shelling in all
directions in the southeast part of the city and at least one or
two rounds of mortar fire could be heard every minute. Most
refused to go outside and were holed up at home.
Kiev has stepped up what it calls an "anti-terrorist
operation" against the rebels, who want to create an independent
region in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where most people
are Russian speakers.
(Reporting by Viktor Prokopenko; Writing by Elizabeth Piper;
Editing by Alison Williams)