MOSCOW/KIEV Aug 6 The head of the
separatist-controlled Luhansk region in east Ukraine was wounded
on Saturday after an explosion near his car that regional
officials said was an assassination attempt.
Igor Plotnitsky, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk
People's Republic (LNR), received shrapnel wounds in the blast,
a source in the hospital where he was being treated told
Russia's Interfax news agency.
His life was not in danger, according to rebel mouthpiece
the Luhansk Information Centre.
The incident follows a sharp increase in violence in east
Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are fighting the Kiev
government's forces despite a fragile ceasefire.
"Today at 7:50 an assassination attempt on the head of the
LNR was carried out. Facts from the scene speak of the fact that
it was an act of terrorism," regional official Sergei Kozlov
told the Luhansk Information Centre.
A spokesman for Ukraine's presidential administration said
Kiev had nothing to do with the blast.
"The Ukrainian side is not involved in this assassination
attempt, since it's absolutely without any logic and does not
solve a single question," Oleksandr Motuzyanik told a news
conference.
Motuzyanik said the incident could be the result of a local
power struggle.
Civilian casualties from shelling, mines and booby traps in
eastern Ukraine are at their highest in a year, the United
Nations' human rights chief said earlier this week.
More than 9,000 people have been killed in the Ukraine
conflict, including soldiers, civilians and members of armed
groups, since an armed rebellion started in the Russian-speaking
regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in spring 2014.
