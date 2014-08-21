COPENHAGEN Aug 21 A "significant" amount of
produce out at sea needs to be returned to its original senders
after Russia imposed a ban on food imports from Western
countries, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a
regular newsletter to shippers.
Maersk, the largest containerised shipper in the world
through its Maersk Line unit and also a port terminal owner via
APM Terminals, did not specify the number of vessels or volume
of goods affected by the ban.
Russia imposed the ban earlier this month in retaliation
against Western sanctions for its actions in Ukraine, where
pro-Moscow rebels are battling government forces. The West
accuses Russia of fuelling the rebellion, a charge Moscow
denies.
"Maersk Line customers were completely unprepared for these
sanctions and since they had effect immediately, a significant
amount of cargo at sea needs to be returned," Maersk Line said
in the note sent late on Wednesday.
A Maersk Line spokesman said the costs of returning goods
does not lie with the shipping company but gave no further
details.
Maersk, which also has oil production and drilling units,
said it did not see a big negative impact from the turmoil in
Ukraine and Russia's increasing isolation.
In fact, its shipping and terminal segments could benefit
should Russia increase imports from Brazil.
