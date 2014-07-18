By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 18
SINGAPORE, July 18 The second fatal incident
involving Malaysia Airlines (MAS) in four months will
deepen the slump in ticket sales and force the government to
speed up any plan to rescue the stricken flagship carrier,
bankers say.
An MAS jet en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam was shot
down over rebel-held territory near Ukraine's border with Russia
on Thursday, killing all 298 people on board. Shares of the
loss-making airline plunged as much as 18 percent on Friday.
The tragedy has triggered a call from world leaders for an
international investigation and could prove a turning point for
global pressure to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.
The catastrophe followed the mystery disappearance of flight
MH370 on March 8. The earlier disaster has led the airline to
report its biggest loss in two years in the January-March
quarter.
Sources told Reuters this month that state investor Khazanah
Nasional Bhd, which owns 69 percent of MAS, plans to take it
private as the first step in a major restructuring.
"Even if this is pure coincidence, it's never happened in
history that such an airline as a flag carrier has seen two
wide-body aircraft disappearing in a few months," said Bertrand
Grabowski, DVB Bank's managing director in charge of aviation.
DVB is a banker to MAS.
"The support from the government needs to be more explicit
and perhaps more massive," the London-based Grabowski said.
Khazanah, which has injected more than 5 billion ringgit
($1.6 billion) into MAS over the last 10 years, had previously
said it was considering all options.
Government officials declined to answer any media query on
MAS's future at a briefing in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
Bankruptcy is very probable if no urgent action was taken,
said Mohshin Aziz, a Kuala Lumpur-based analyst at Maybank,
adding that MAS could run out of cash in about a year as it is
losing 5 million ringgit ($1.57 million) a day.
As MAS shares fall further and trade near record lows,
prospects for fresh capital raising in the market are
diminishing.
The stock fell as low as 18.5 sen on Friday, trading near
its lifetime low of 15 sen. The shares have lost nearly 85
percent of their value in the past five years versus a 64
percent rise in the main Malaysian market index.
MAS and Khazanah did not immediately respond to queries from
Reuters.
STRICKEN CARRIER
For years, MAS has been struggling to cope with high costs
and a bloated workforce. It also faces intense competition from
low-cost rival AirAsia Bhd on short-haul routes, and
Gulf carriers and AirAsia X Bhd in the medium and
long-haul markets.
Attempts to restructure the airline have been politically
fraught due to heavy opposition to job losses from its powerful
labour union, which has hampered previous revival plans.
Thursday's incident is seen a black swan for MAS.
Taking the airline private and restructuring it, slimming it
down or possibly initiating a full-scale rebranding are among
measures that could be considered, said Leo Fattorini, aviation
partner at international law firm Bird & Bird.
The other option is to seek a tie-up with a foreign airline
such as Etihad Airways, he said.
"This latest incident will now compromise the brand from a
European perspective," Fattorini said.
"You've got to ask whether the brand can survive this latest
tragedy?"
($1 = 3.1810 Malaysian Ringgit)
