KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 Malaysia Airlines
rerouted a flight over Syria on Sunday after its usual
path over Ukraine was closed, reflecting the challenges airlines
face in finding conflict-free routes between Asia and Europe.
After Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down Thursday
by a ground-to-air missile in eastern Ukraine, airlines began to
avoid the airspace above where the Ukrainian military has been
fighting Russian-backed rebels.
Swedish flight tracking service Flightradar24 AB posted a
flight map on its Twitter account on Monday showing the change
in the route of Malaysian Airlines flight MH4, which flies from
Kuala Lumpur to London.
Flight tracking data showed this flight had previously
crossed over eastern Ukraine. (Flight path: bit.ly/1wPJDUr)
Syria is in the middle of a civil war in which 170,000
people have died since 2011.
Fredrik Lindahl, chief executive officer of Flightradar24
AB, said it was relatively unusual for transcontinental flights
to cross Syria.
"With Iraq you always see aircraft flying there. There is no
other way to access parts of the Middle East than to use the
Iraq corridor," he said.
"But you don't see Syria so often. We saw no other
trans-continental flight that went through Syrian airspace
yesterday."
Some regional traffic uses Syrian airspace including a
Middle East Airlines flight bound for Beirut on Monday,
according to the Flightradar24 website.
Malaysia Airlines said MH4's flight plan was in accordance
with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO)
approved routes.
"As per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Syrian
Civil Aviation Authority, the Syrian airspace was not subject to
restrictions," Malaysia Airlines said in a statement. "At all
times, MH4 was in airspace approved by ICAO."
ICAO, which said last week it had no operational role and
did not have the authority to open or close routes, did not
respond to repeated requests for comment on Monday.
Kenneth Quinn, a former chief counsel at the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration and secretary of the U.S.-based Flight
Safety Foundation, questioned the wisdom of flying "over hotly
contested territory" but said he was not aware of a credible
threat against airliners flying in Syrian airspace.
Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airlines, one of
the world's largest airlines, said it was difficult to avoid
flying over conflict zones on main routes between East and West.
Airlines assume that when a flight plan is accepted in
controlled airspace, it is safe to fly on that particular route,
Clark said on Sunday. There may have to be changes in the way
the industry assesses such risks in light of the MH17 disaster,
he added.
Hundreds of flights routinely crossed over Ukraine before
Thursday's incident, and it is not unusual for international
airlines to fly over war zones such as Afghanistan.
John Saba, a lecturer at McGill University's Integrated
Aviation Management Programme in Montreal, said he did not think
the Syrian government would fire missiles at airliners.
"The question is: who has access to these (missiles) and
what is the range?" he said.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, whose regulations
are among the world's strictest, "strongly discourages" U.S.
operators from flying to, from or over Syria, according to a May
2013 notice on its website.
