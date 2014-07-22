(Source clarifies that Malaysia initiated the conversation,
paragraphs 4, 5)
By Trinna Leong and Siva Govindasamy
KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 As Western leaders
increasingly pointed the finger of blame at pro-Russian
separatists, and Moscow itself, over the shooting down of a
Malaysia Airlines plane in eastern Ukraine, the
government in Kuala Lumpur said little.
The reasons for that reticence - which had drawn criticism
at home - became clear on Tuesday, when Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak announced shortly after midnight that his government
had negotiated the release of the remains of nearly 300 victims
of Flight MH17 from separatist-held territory.
Najib, working through intermediaries to reach rebel leader
Alexander Borodai, was a key figure in brokering the deal,
according to two sources in Malaysia with direct knowledge of
the negotiations.
The talks were kept under tight wraps, with Najib initiating
the conversation and bringing only a handful of his closest
confidants into the discussions.
"It was the Prime Minister's project," one of the sources
said.
"He was the main player and he kept this within a very,
very, very tight circle. Even some of his closest advisers were
not part of this circle, and were surprised by this deal."
The agreement was that Malaysia would receive the aircraft's
"black box" voice and flight data recorders, which were in rebel
hands after being recovered from the crash site near the Russian
border.
The bodies would be moved from separatist-controlled
territory so that international investigators could safely
conduct DNA tests and later return the remains to families.
Intermediaries, whom the sources declined to identify,
facilitated at least one telephone discussion between Najib and
Borodai, via a translator, the sources said.
Malaysia wanted three things from the separatists: return
the bodies, hand over the black boxes and assure safe access for
investigators to the crash site.
Borodai's people wanted a signed document acknowledging that
the black boxes were not tampered with, the second source said.
They also insisted on handing over the black boxes to the
Malaysians because they did not want the devices in the hands of
the Ukrainian government. The voice and data recorders will be
crucial for investigators to piece together exactly what brought
down the plane as it flew over eastern Ukraine on Thursday en
route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
As negotiations advanced, Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai,
who had been appointed to the job only a few weeks earlier, and
other representatives of the airline and government flew to Kiev
over the weekend.
A broad agreement took shape on Monday, and Najib broke his
silence, telling a small group of officials that a deal had been
struck, the first source said.
A press conference he had scheduled for 5:30 p.m. was
abruptly cancelled. At 10 p.m., Najib assembled his advisers and
press officials at his residence for a briefing.
The public announcement came just after midnight. By morning
in Malaysia on Tuesday, the black boxes were in Malaysian
possession and a train carrying the bodies was heading out of
separatist-controlled territory.
PUBLIC ANGER
Including the 15 crew, 43 Malaysians were killed on the
plane, and in the days before the deal was made public some of
Najib's advisers were urging him to make a strong statement,
noting that leaders of the United States, Australia and Britain
had all expressed outrage.
At home, anger was building over the poor treatment of the
victims' remains. In the Muslim faith, followed by the majority
of Malaysians, funerals are supposed to be held within 48 hours
of death.
"There was growing pressure on the PM to reflect some of
this domestic anger," the first source said. "They felt that
they needed the PM to make a strong statement to the country to
address some of these building concerns, and some of them began
to craft a statement on Sunday afternoon."
But Najib waited. Malaysian officials say a carefully
cultivated neutrality was key to sealing a deal that had eluded
Western powers.
"In recent days, there were times I wanted to give greater
voice to the anger and grief that the Malaysian people feel, and
that I feel," Najib said when he finally broke his silence on
Tuesday. "But sometimes, we must work quietly in the service of
a better outcome."
Najib has cast himself as a leading moderate voice, founding
the Global Movement of Moderates at a United Nations General
Assembly in 2010.
Transport Minister Liow took two days before acknowledging -
without assigning any blame - that the Boeing 777 appeared to
have been hit by a missile over eastern Ukraine on Thursday.
Not once did he or any other Malaysian officials publicly
point the finger at Russia.
"That's the position of the Malaysian government. Our
priority is not to get involved politically. We just want to get
the bodies and get investigators to the site," said a government
official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
While President Barack Obama blamed Russia for supporting
and arming rebels who the West accuses of firing a
surface-to-air missile that took down the plane, Malaysia kept
channels open to both Ukraine and Russia, eventually getting
direct access to separatist leader Borodai.
That meant when an agreement was reached it did not look
like the rebels, or their backers in Moscow, were bowing to
Western pressure, said one analyst.
"It helps, definitely, that Malaysia is seen as a non-party
to the ongoing conflict on the ground," said Alan Chong,
associate professor at the Rajaratnam School of International
Studies in Singapore.
"Whereas NATO, the U.S., Britain, are definitely partial
towards the Ukrainian government. They have posed particular
difficulties to the rebels."
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Emily
Kaiser and Alex Richardson)