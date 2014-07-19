KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the route taken by Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was a major "highway in the sky" and said it never strayed into restricted air space.

He said he feared the crash site was not being properly secured and that evidence was not being preserved.

"We must ensure that justice shall prevail," he said, adding that he believed the plane had been shot down.

(Writing by Nick Macfie)