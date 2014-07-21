UPDATE 1-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
* Says Janus deal on track, to pay extra dividend (Adds details from statement, CEO comment)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is due to make a "significant announcement" about Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 around midnight Kuala Lumpur time (1600 GMT), according to officials in the country.
No other details were immediately available.
The Boeing 777-200ER, which was on a scheduled flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur with 298 passengers and crew, was shot down over Ukraine on 17 July. There were no survivors. (Reporting By Siva Govindasamy; editing by Mike Collett-White)
* Says Janus deal on track, to pay extra dividend (Adds details from statement, CEO comment)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 19 Australia and New Zealand dairy industry leaders said on Wednesday they would support moves by the United States to draw the World Trade Organization into a trade dispute with Canada, after President Donald Trump said existing rules were unfair.