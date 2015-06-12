UPDATE 5-Oil trades near five-month lows despite Saudi assurances on cuts
KIEV, June 12 Fighting in east Ukraine has damaged a gas pipeline, leaving three towns, including the port city of Mariupol, without gas supplies for up to two days, gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Friday.
"Gas supplies to Mariupol, Berdyansk and Volnovakha will be suspended for the duration of the repair work. This emergency situation will not affect gas transit to Europe," Ukrtransgaz said in a statement.
Mariupol, a southeastern government-controlled city on the Sea of Azov, is home to two of Ukraine's largest steel plants belonging to steelmaker Metinvest.
Metinvest did not immediately comment on any impact of the gas cut on production at its plants.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk
