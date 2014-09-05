MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia's Interfax news agency
said pro-Russian rebels entered Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine
on Friday but a military spokesman in Kiev said Ukrainian forces
were still holding the strategic port city.
"The first (rebel) groups ... are already in Mariupol,"
Interfax quoted a rebel source as saying.
Andriy Lysenko, spokesman for Ukraine's National Security
and Defence Council, said in Kiev: "It is not true. We have even
driven them back from the positions they held before."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Aleksandar Vasovic and Pavel
Polityuk, editing by Timothy Heritage)