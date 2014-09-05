MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia's Interfax news agency said pro-Russian rebels entered Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine on Friday but a military spokesman in Kiev said Ukrainian forces were still holding the strategic port city.

"The first (rebel) groups ... are already in Mariupol," Interfax quoted a rebel source as saying.

Andriy Lysenko, spokesman for Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said in Kiev: "It is not true. We have even driven them back from the positions they held before."

