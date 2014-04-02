MOSCOW, April 2 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday economic relations with Europe and the United States should not be made to suffer because of "political ambitions and prejudices" over the Ukraine crisis.

"Economic interests should not be a victim of political prejudices," Medvedev told an investment conference.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)