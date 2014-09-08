MOSCOW, Sept 8 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
said Moscow would respond to any new sanctions "asymmetrically,"
possibly targeting flights over Russia, if its Western partners
press on with "the temptation to use force in international
relations."
In an interview with Russian daily Vedomosti published on
Monday, Medvedev said: "If there are sanctions related to the
energy sector, or further restrictions on Russia's financial
sector, we will have to respond asymmetrically."
The European Union has agreed on new economic sanctions on
Russia which should come into force on Monday, but said they
could be suspended to allow Moscow to show it was resolving the
conflict that has killed nearly 3,000 and caused the worst
confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
A ceasefire was agreed by envoys from Ukraine, the
separatist leadership, Russia and Europe's OSCE security
watchdog on Friday but has been tested by fighting in eastern
Ukraine.
Shelling resumed near the port of Mariupol on the Sea of
Azov on Saturday, just hours after Russian President Vladimir
Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko had agreed in a
phone call that the truce was holding. One woman was killed and
at least four others wounded in fighting overnight into Sunday.
Medvedev said the crisis was continuing and that all sides
should seize the proposals for a peace plan put forward by
Putin, which would leave pro-Russian rebels in control of large
areas of territory in eastern Ukraine.
"Unfortunately, the Ukraine crisis continues unabated, which
is a terrible tragedy," Medvedev said.
"Hopefully it will be resolved, provided the Ukrainian
leaders show good will and seize the proposals put forward by
Russia."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Lidia Kelly)