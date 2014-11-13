MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev was quoted as saying on Thursday sanctions must be
abandoned to overcome problems in relations with the West after
meeting U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of a
meeting in Asia.
It is necessary "to abandon sanctions, move relations to a
normal, working order, return to normal, calm, productive
talks", Interfax news agency quoted Medvedev as saying in
Myanmar, where he is attending a summit of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations.
He was also quoted as saying he expected the rouble to firm
eventually when the Russian economy found "its point of
balance".
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)