BERLIN, Sept 26 Berlin does not know of any current plans for Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet with the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and France, a German government spokesman said on Friday, adding that Germany would be ready to join such talks if it were helpful.

"Nothing rules out that happening again if it really helps improve the situation in Ukraine and contribute to stabilisation on the ground," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.de

