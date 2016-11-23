BERLIN Nov 23 Germany's foreign minister said
on Wednesday that he and his French counterpart had invited the
foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine to meet in Minsk next
week in another push to revive peace talks on the crisis in
eastern Ukraine.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he hoped the meeting would take
place next Tuesday, weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump is due to take office.
"Even if we don't manage to find the big solution for the
crisis, talks like these are simply necessary to make sure the
situation doesn't get out of control," Steinmeier told the
Bundestag lower house of parliament.
It is unclear yet how Trump, who is aiming for better U.S.
ties with Russia, will handle the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Paul Carrel)