VIENNA May 6 The foreign ministers of Russia
and Ukraine met briefly on the sidelines of a Council of Europe
conference in Vienna, Austria's foreign ministry said on
Tuesday.
"There was a short greeting. They spoke briefly, but not by
themselves," a ministry spokesman said of the meeting, late on
Monday, between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and
Ukrainian Acting Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia.
Austria chairs the Council of Europe human rights group at
the moment and is hosting a meeting of 30 foreign ministers on
Tuesday to discuss ways to defuse the situation in Ukraine,
where the government is trying to quell an insurrection by
pro-Russian activists.
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz on Monday played
down chances for a breakthrough.
"You cannot expect miracles from the conference because
there won't be any, but hopefully, and this is my expectation,
there will be clear backing from most countries for orderly and
free (presidential) elections on May 25, because this could be a
small step towards stabilising the country," he told Reuters.
