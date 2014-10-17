* Putin says accord should ensure gas supplies over winter
months
* Further talks needed to bolster east Ukraine ceasefire
* Merkel reprimands Putin at EU-Asia summit
* Britain says Russia must do more to get sanctions lifted
(Updates after final meeting between Putin and Poroshenko)
By Andreas Rinke and Alexei Anishchuk
MILAN, Oct 17 Russia and Ukraine made progress
on Friday towards resolving a dispute over gas supplies in time
for winter, but European leaders said Moscow still had to do
much more to prop up a fragile ceasefire and end fighting in
eastern Ukraine.
The mooted deal could re-open Russian gas to Ukraine cut off
since June, and ensure supply to European buyers further west
before demand surges in the cold months and stocks run down. It
came as something of a surprise after talks in Milan that the
Kremlin said were "full of misunderstandings and disagreements".
Russia's Vladimir Putin told reporters that a deal ensuring
gas supplies "at least for the winter" had been reached after a
final one-on-one meeting with Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko, which
followed talks attended by European leaders.
"We agreed on all the parameters of this deal," Putin said,
but he urged European countries to help Ukraine meet a debt for
gas, which he said stood at $4.5 billion.
The agreement followed a hectic series of meetings on the
margins of a summit between Asian and European leaders in Milan
at which Europeans showed no signs of agreeing to lift sanctions
against Moscow imposed over the Ukraine crisis.
There was some progress on the issue of monitoring the
Ukraine-Russian border and the so-called demarcation line
separating pro-Russia militias and Ukrainian forces. Italy,
Ukraine and Russia agreed to join France and Germany in
providing surveillance drones for the Organization for Security
and Cooperation in Europe, which is overseeing a ceasefire.
However an overall solution to a crisis which has revived
memories of the Cold War still appeared remote, with key issues
open including the question of local elections in breakaway
regions of eastern Ukraine. And the meetings demonstrated the
bitterness of relations between Putin and European leaders,
above all Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"I cannot see a breakthrough here at all so far," said
Merkel after one meeting. "We will continue to talk. There was
progress on some details, but the main issue is continued
violations of the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
Kiev and its Western backers accuse Moscow of aiding a
separatist revolt in Ukraine by providing troops and arms.
Russia denies direct involvement but says it has a right to
defend the interests of Russian speakers.
Fighting has largely died down under a ceasefire agreed last
month, but Western countries say Moscow must take further steps
to reassure Kiev if it wants sanctions to be lifted.
Even as the fighting has taken place, Russia and Ukraine
have been locked in a dispute over prices Kiev should pay for
Russian gas. Russia, seeking higher prices and accusing Kiev of
running up debt, cut off supplies to Ukraine in June. This has
sparked fears that the Russian gas that transits Ukraine to
Europe could also be disrupted when demand goes up this winter.
EU officials said the gas talks would continue in Brussels
next week. Poroshenko told reporters he hoped the accord reached
on Friday could be firmed up in time for the meeting.
Underlining the tense situation, artillery fire could be
heard in Donetsk, the eastern city that is the main stronghold
of pro-Russian separatists fighting for a split from Kiev.
GLOOM
Alexey Miller, the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom
, who met the head of Ukrainian energy group Naftogaz
earlier in the day, said that for supplies to resume, Ukraine
would have to agree to Russia's conditions. "If these conditions
are not agreed, then the present regime will apply," he said.
Clearly sympathetic with Kiev, European leaders lined up to
tell Russia to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire deal.
Merkel's position as German leader means she sets the tone
of EU relations with Russia and has taken the lead within Europe
in trying to persuade Putin to change tack over Ukraine. She had
a rocky time in Milan, however, with one German official saying
the Russian leader had not displayed a "too constructive mood".
An initial meeting set for Thursday was delayed for hours
because Putin flew into Italy well behind schedule. They then
held more than 2-1/2 hours of talks that ran well past midnight,
with both sides acknowledging discussions had been unproductive.
On Friday, Merkel reprimanded the former Soviet KGB spy in
front of EU and Asian leaders, according to people present.
After a speech in which Putin raised doubts about the
sovereignty of Ukraine, Merkel reminded him of the 1994 Budapest
agreement, in which Russia recognised the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, a territory
Russia seized in March and annexed.
The Kremlin also sounded unhappy about early meetings.
"The talks are indeed difficult, full of misunderstandings,
disagreements, but they are nevertheless ongoing, the exchange
of opinion is in progress," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov, accusing some unnamed participants of taking an
"absolutely biased, non-flexible, non-diplomatic" approach.
DEAL WITHIN REACH
Still, despite the difficult start, French President
Francois Hollande said the later meetings were more productive.
"A deal on gas is now really within reach, which is very
important for the Ukrainians and very reassuring for the
Russians, because they really want to be paid," he said.
Russia is Europe's biggest gas supplier, accounting for
around a third of its needs, and about half the Russian gas that
the EU buys comes via Ukraine. The stand-off over pricing is the
third in a decade between Moscow and Kiev, although this time
the stakes are higher because of the fighting in Ukraine.
More than 3,600 people have died in eastern Ukraine since
fighting broke out in mid-April when armed separatists declared
they were setting up their own states in two provinces.
Although Putin announced this week that Russian troops near
the border with Ukraine would be pulled back, Western officials
want to see clear evidence that Moscow is acting on this.
"Vladimir Putin said very clearly he doesn't want a 'frozen
conflict' and doesn't want a divided Ukraine," British Prime
Minister David Cameron said.
"But if that's the case, then Russia now needs to take the
actions to put in place all that has been agreed. If those
things don't happen, then clearly the European Union, Britain
included, must keep in place the sanctions and the pressure so
we don't have this sort of conflict in our continent."
(Writing by Crispian Balmer and James Mackenzie; Additional
reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Steve Scherer, Elvira Pollina,
Francesca Landini, Giulio Piovaccari, Alessandra Galloni and
James Mackenzie in Milan, Gabriela Baczynska in Donetsk; Editing
by Peter Graff)