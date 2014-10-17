(Corrects name in headline)
MILAN Oct 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko met German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a
second time on Friday to look for a way of resolving the crisis
in Ukraine.
The four leaders, along with aides, met in a hotel in
central Milan at the margins of a summit between Asian and
European leaders, according to a pooled media report.
Earlier in the day, the four met with Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi and British Prime Minister David Cameron for talks
that a Kremlin spokesman later described as difficult and full
of disagreements.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Elizabeth Pineau; writing by
James Mackenzie)