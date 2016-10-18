Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a ceremony to hand over weapons and military vehicles to servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in Chuhuiv outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 15, 2016. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Pool via REUTERS

OSLO Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said he was not optimistic about a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Berlin on Wednesday addressing the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

"For the tomorrow meeting, let's not have very high expectations," Poroshenko told reporters in Oslo. "Yes, I am very optimistic about the future of Ukraine but unfortunately not so much about tomorrow's meeting, but I would be very happy to be surprised".

Poroshenko has agreed to a so-called "Normandy Format" meeting in Berlin on Oct 19, bringing together Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine for talks on the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, he said in a separate statement earlier on Tuesday.

Fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 9,600 since 2014, despite a ceasefire agreed in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

