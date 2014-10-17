MILAN Oct 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday his meeting with Ukraine's President Petro
Poroshenko and EU leaders had been "positive", but despite his
upbeat comment, there was no sign of a decisive breakthrough in
solving the crisis in Ukraine.
Putin and Poroshenko shook hands briefly before the talks
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois
Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron and European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
"It was good, it was positive," a smiling Putin told
reporters after the discussions at the margins of a summit of
Asian and European leaders in Milan.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who hosted the meeting,
said afterwards that some progress had been made but that "a lot
of differences" remained.
(Writing by James Mackenzie, Editing by Crispian Balmer)