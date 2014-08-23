KIEV Aug 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on
her first visit to Ukraine since the crisis there erupted early
this year, pressed Moscow to engage on a peace plan with Kiev,
saying success was not possible if only one side was interested
in a diplomatic solution.
"There must be two sides to be successful. You cannot
achieve peace on your own. I hope the talks with Russia will
lead to success," said Merkel.
"The plans are on the table.. now actions must follow," said
Merkel, adding that there also needed to be a ceasefire agreed
with both sides.
Merkel, who has taken a lead role in mediating during the
months-long crisis, said the main obstacle to a ceasefire
between Ukraine forces and pro-Russian separatists battling in
the east of the country was the lack of controls along the
border between the two countries.
Western nations say they have ample evidence of arms being
smuggled from Russia to the rebels, although Moscow has
repeatedly denied this.
(Writing by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin in Berlin)