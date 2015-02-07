MUNICH Feb 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday it was unclear whether a Franco-German initiative for peace in Ukraine that she and President Francois Hollande discussed with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday would succeed.

"After the talks yesterday in Moscow that the French president and I had, it is uncertain if it will succeed," she told the Munich Security Conference, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"But it is in my view and the French president's view definitely worth trying. We owe it to the people affected in Ukraine, at the very least," she said. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)