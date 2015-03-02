MOSCOW/BERLIN/PARIS, March 2 The leaders of
Russia, Germany and France agreed to Ukraine's proposal to ask
the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)
to help with the implementation of the cease-fire agreement in
eastern Ukraine, officials said after a four-way phone call on
Monday evening.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Petro
Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande took part in the phone call in which the
leaders also welcomed progress in implementing the cease-fire.
They also said that there is an urgent need for an exchange
of prisoners in the conflict region and for humanitarian aid,
according to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.
"The parties involved were in agreement about the urgency of
an exchange of prisoners and the deployment of humanitarian aid
through the International Red Cross," Seibert said in a
statement after the call.
"As soon as the conditions have been fulfilled, the working
group that was set up in Minsk should move forward in tackling
further steps, such as preparing the local elections in the
regions of Lugansk and Donetsk."
Seibert said that the four leaders "welcomed progress with
the agreed-upon ceasefire and the removal of heavy weapons."
He said they agreed that OSCE should play a greater role as
observers of the ceasefire agreement and the removal of weapons.
They sent a request to the OSCE to publish a daily report on the
current developments.
In Paris, Hollande's office said the four leaders had agreed
to ask the OSCE to play a more direct role in order to improve
the application of the cease-fire and the withdrawal of heavy
arms.
Hollande said in a statement they had discussed the
application of the Feb. 12 Minsk agreement. "Progress has been
noted, but the situation needs to improve," the statement said.
Liberation of prisoners and humanitarian aid need to be
facilitated in relation with the Red Cross. Foreign ministry
officials will meet on Friday to ensure the monitoring of the
application of the Minsk agreement, the statement added.
In Kiev, Poroshenko said in a statement published on his
website the three other leaders support Kiev's proposal to put
observers from the OSCE security watchdog into areas of eastern
Ukraine where the ceasefire is not being observed.
In Moscow, the Kremlin stressed in a statement the
importance of strict observation of the ceasefire, continuing
the process of withdrawal of heavy weapons under OSCE
supervision.
