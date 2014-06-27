Saudi's Alawwal Bank proposes no dividend for 2016
DUBAI, Jan 24 Alawwal Bank, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, said on Tuesday its board had recommended to not pay a dividend for 2016.
BRUSSELS, June 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday that the European Union would respond decisively if there were not quick progress in implementing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko's peace plan.
"We expect progress in the next hours. If we don't see any steps forward on any of the points then we are also prepared to take drastic measures," she told journalists in Brussels.
The EU signed an historic free-trade pact with Ukraine on Friday and warned that it could impose more sanctions on Moscow unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis in the east of the country by Monday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Alawwal Bank, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, said on Tuesday its board had recommended to not pay a dividend for 2016.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Hong Kong-based The Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'A-'. The full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Positive Outlook is driven by Wharf's improved financial profile and the increasing stability of its China portfolio. Higher China risk exposure than its peers
OSLO, Jan 24 Too few businesses are working with their suppliers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to study that praised 29 companies including General Motors, Sky and Sony Corp for taking the lead.